Alzheimer's protein may help fight cancer: Study
Technology
Researchers at the Hollings Cancer Center (Medical University of South Carolina) have discovered that a protein tied to Alzheimer's—called amyloid-beta—can actually power up aging immune cells to better fight cancer.
Surprisingly, people over 59 with Alzheimer's are about 21 times less likely to get cancer than those without the disease.
Amyloid-beta helps T cells stay strong
The study found that amyloid-beta helps T cells stay strong by protecting their energy sources, which slows tumor growth in lab tests.
This opens up fresh ideas for improving cancer treatments in older adults, hinting that targeting these pathways could make immunotherapy work better as we age.
More research is needed, but it's a pretty hopeful connection between two big health issues.