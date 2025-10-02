T-Mobile's satellite service now supports video calls, X posts Technology Oct 02, 2025

T-Mobile just made it easier to stay connected off the grid.

Their T-Satellite service now works with apps like WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), AllTrails, AccuWeather, CalTopo, and onX—so you can check your socials even when there's no cell signal.

Only WhatsApp supports voice and video calls via satellite.

It's available for $10/month as an add-on for users on other carriers, such as Verizon and AT&T.