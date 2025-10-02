T-Mobile's satellite service now supports video calls, X posts
T-Mobile just made it easier to stay connected off the grid.
Their T-Satellite service now works with apps like WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), AllTrails, AccuWeather, CalTopo, and onX—so you can check your socials even when there's no cell signal.
Only WhatsApp supports voice and video calls via satellite.
It's available for $10/month as an add-on for users on other carriers, such as Verizon and AT&T.
You can scroll through X posts anywhere
You can make voice and video calls on WhatsApp or scroll through X posts anywhere—no cellular bars needed.
The service works on both Android and iOS devices and kicks in automatically whenever you lose regular coverage.
T-Satellite launched in July 2025
Launched back in July 2025, T-Satellite taps into a network of over 650 Starlink satellites to keep you connected wherever you are.
With support for mainstream apps off-grid, T-Mobile is setting itself apart from the competition—handy if you love adventures or just want peace of mind when coverage drops.