Want to go to space? Here's how you can
Dreamed of going to space?
Now's your chance—SERA just opened registrations for a Blue Origin suborbital flight, with five seats reserved for folks from India, Nigeria, Brazil, Thailand, and Indonesia.
There's also a global seat up for grabs through a blockchain vote.
If you're interested, you can sign up using the Mission Control Mini App on Telegram (powered by TON blockchain).
Selection process mixes blockchain voting, reality TV-style competition
You can apply as an astronaut candidate or suggest microgravity experiments—and even support others by earning "SpaceDust" points.
Selection mixes transparent blockchain voting and a reality TV-style competition in India.
Most people around the world can join in (unless your country is under sanctions).
The selection process is expected to conclude by the end of 2025.
Flight will cross the Karman line, enabling microgravity experiments
Winners will get several days of training at Blue Origin's West Texas site before blasting off, likely in early 2026.
The flight itself lasts around 11 minutes and crosses the Karman line (100km above Earth).
There's even room onboard for public-chosen experiments—so your idea could make it to space!