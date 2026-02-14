Snapchat's arrival notifications let friends know when you reach somewhere
Snapchat just dropped an upgraded Arrival Notifications feature on Snap Map, making it easier to let friends know when you get somewhere safely.
Building on its Home Safe tool, this update lets you send one-time or recurring alerts whenever you arrive at any spot—not just home.
How to use the new arrival notifications feature
To use Arrival Notifications, simply share your location with a friend, pick a place on the map (like "gym" or "music class"), and choose if the alert should be one-time or repeat.
Your selected friends will automatically get notified when you show up.
Location sharing is off by default
Privacy comes first—location sharing is off by default, and only friends who agree can get your alerts.
You're always in control of who sees what, so no tracking happens without your say-so.
With over 400 million people using Snap Map every month for meetups and check-ins, this update aims to make staying connected a little safer and easier.