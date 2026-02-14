Snapchat's arrival notifications let friends know when you reach somewhere

To use Arrival Notifications, simply share your location with a friend, pick a place on the map (like "gym" or "music class"), and choose if the alert should be one-time or repeat. Your selected friends will automatically get notified when you show up.

Location sharing is off by default

Privacy comes first—location sharing is off by default, and only friends who agree can get your alerts.

You're always in control of who sees what, so no tracking happens without your say-so.

With over 400 million people using Snap Map every month for meetups and check-ins, this update aims to make staying connected a little safer and easier.