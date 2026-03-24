Snapchat's new AI Clips turns your photos into videos
Technology
Snapchat just dropped AI Clips, a feature that transforms your photos into 5-second videos using artificial intelligence.
All it takes is a tap on a Lens in Snapchat to turn your photo into a five-second video — for example, one showing you walking down a red carpet.
Creators can earn revenue when their AI clips are used
AI Clips are designed to make content creation super simple; no extra tools needed.
Creators can publish quickly and, if enrolled in Lens+ Payouts, earn revenue when their AI Clips are made available via Lens+ (Lens+ costs $8.99 per month and unlocks exclusive Lenses and AR experiences).
With nearly 2 trillion Snaps made last year, Snapchat is clearly leaning into the AI content trend, making it easier (and more fun) for everyone to join in and maybe cash in too.