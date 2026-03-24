Snapchat's new AI Clips turns your photos into videos

Creators can earn revenue when their AI clips are used

AI Clips are designed to make content creation super simple; no extra tools needed.

Creators can publish quickly and, if enrolled in Lens+ Payouts, earn revenue when their AI Clips are made available via Lens+ (Lens+ costs $8.99 per month and unlocks exclusive Lenses and AR experiences).

With nearly 2 trillion Snaps made last year, Snapchat is clearly leaning into the AI content trend, making it easier (and more fun) for everyone to join in and maybe cash in too.