Snapchat's new subscription service lets you pay to watch content

Snapchat is launching Creator Subscriptions on February 23, 2026, letting fans pay for exclusive content from big names like Jeremiah Brown, Harry Jowsey, and Skai Jackson. The goal? More ways to connect with creators—and help them earn—while giving subscribers perks like ad-free viewing and priority replies.

Subscribers get special perks like priority replies Subscribers unlock special posts, get noticed faster in public Stories, and skip ads when watching creator content.

It's Snapchat's way of making the app more fun for fans and rewarding for creators.

Creators will keep 60% of the revenue after platform fees Monthly prices range from $4.99 to $19.99, with creators keeping 60% after platform fees.

Creators can set their own prices using Snap's tools—placing Snap in a crowded creator-subscription market alongside platforms such as YouTube and Patreon.