Snap's specs to use Qualcomm Snapdragon XR for AI spectacles
Technology
Snap's AR-glasses subsidiary, Specs, is teaming up with Qualcomm to bring out a new version of its AI-powered Spectacles glasses.
Using Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR technology, these glasses aim to boost on-device AI, graphics, and advanced multiuser digital experiences.
Snap's Spectacles expected later this year
Spectacles have been in the works for years, but after the last public release in 2019, only developers got to try them out since 2024.
Now, with this Qualcomm partnership and a dedicated company just for Spectacles, Snap is doubling down.
CEO Evan Spiegel says this move will take Spectacles' technology up a notch.
The new AI glasses are expected later this year, so if you love AR or Snapchat filters, keep an eye out!