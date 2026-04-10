Snap's specs to use Qualcomm Snapdragon XR for AI spectacles

Snap's Spectacles expected later this year

Spectacles have been in the works for years, but after the last public release in 2019, only developers got to try them out since 2024.

Now, with this Qualcomm partnership and a dedicated company just for Spectacles, Snap is doubling down.

CEO Evan Spiegel says this move will take Spectacles' technology up a notch.

The new AI glasses are expected later this year, so if you love AR or Snapchat filters, keep an eye out!