Snapseed 4.0.1 adds Android camera shortcut via long-press app icon
Technology
Snapseed just dropped its 4.0.1 update for Android, adding a new "Camera" shortcut: just long-press the app icon and you can snap photos right away, skipping the gallery hassle.
Snapseed adds iPhone widget and controls
iPhone users get some cool extras too: Snapseed now works with your lock screen, Control Center, and Camera controls, plus there's a widget for easy tool access.
On Android, the update may address camera issues, especially on some Samsung devices.