Snowflake refreshes AI tools and launches Snowflake CoCo integrations

Snowflake renames Intelligence to CoWork

Snowflake has also renamed Snowflake Intelligence to CoWork, which helps predict what users need and keeps things running smoothly.

Datastream is a new service for real-time data updates in AI apps, while Cortex Training lets companies customize big language models without risking sensitive information.

Plus, Snowflake added Horizon Catalog for better business context and Agent Identity for tracking autonomous systems.

With support for Apache Iceberg v3 and Automatic Data Agents turning shared data into secure chatbots, it is clear Snowflake is stepping up its AI game to compete with other tech giants.