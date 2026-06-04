Snowflake Summit in San Francisco: Companies favor cheaper AI models Technology Jun 04, 2026

At this year's Snowflake Summit in San Francisco, companies made it clear: they're done splurging on fancy AI when a simpler (and cheaper) model gets the job done.

Instead of always picking the most advanced tech, businesses are focusing on finding the right balance between cost and quality.

As Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy put it, teams are weighing options from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google to see what actually fits their needs (and budgets).