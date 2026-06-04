Snowflake Summit in San Francisco: Companies favor cheaper AI models
At this year's Snowflake Summit in San Francisco, companies made it clear: they're done splurging on fancy AI when a simpler (and cheaper) model gets the job done.
Instead of always picking the most advanced tech, businesses are focusing on finding the right balance between cost and quality.
As Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy put it, teams are weighing options from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google to see what actually fits their needs (and budgets).
Snowflake says model routing reduces costs
The buzzword this year is "model routing": basically, using powerful models only for tough problems and letting cheaper ones handle easy stuff.
Snowflake executives say this approach keeps costs down while still getting solid results.
Tim Long of Snowflake summed it up: companies now care more about smart spending than just having the flashiest AI around.