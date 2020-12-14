Last updated on Dec 14, 2020, 01:34 pm
Written byShalini Ojha
The researchers at Westfield State University have confirmed what many of us anticipated — the fear of missing out (or FOMO in colloquial language) after seeing social media of others is real. It is prominent to the extent that it adversely affects your job performance.
To arrive at the conclusion, 56 auditors from four international accounting firms were experimented with.
Here's more.
Stephen Kuselias, the corresponding author of the study and an assistant professor of accounting at Providence College, said people sharing the best part of their lives on social media, can skew perceptions "of the quality of our lives relative to the lives of other people."
"We wanted to know how that might interfere with the quality of work performance," he said.
