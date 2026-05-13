Software engineer Andrew applied to over 2,000 jobs, cites ATS
Technology
Andrew, a software engineer with 25 years of experience, took to social media after applying for more than 2,000 jobs and getting nowhere.
He said some ATS systems may sometimes interpret terms like "founder" or "freelancer" as "unemployed."
His story struck a chord with others who've faced similar hurdles in tech hiring.
Andrew's post sparks tips and reform
Andrew's post opened up a flood of tips and stories from other job seekers.
Some suggested networking or tweaking resumes with the right keywords to get past ATS filters.
Many agreed the system feels broken, calling for more transparent and fair hiring practices that don't rely so heavily on automated screening.