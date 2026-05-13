Software engineer Andrew applied to over 2,000 jobs, cites ATS Technology May 13, 2026

Andrew, a software engineer with 25 years of experience, took to social media after applying for more than 2,000 jobs and getting nowhere.

He said some ATS systems may sometimes interpret terms like "founder" or "freelancer" as "unemployed."

His story struck a chord with others who've faced similar hurdles in tech hiring.