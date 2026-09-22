Software engineer "v0xium" says workplace "soul-sucking" as AI dominates coding
Technology
A software engineer called "v0xium" has gone viral for calling out how AI is taking over coding jobs, describing their workplace as "soul-sucking" and lacking real problem-solving.
With AI now handling tasks like writing specs and reports, many developers feel stuck just following instructions with little creative input.
Nearly 6.2 million views draw industry concern
The post racked up nearly 6.2 million views and got big names talking: Elon Musk and Chamath Palihapitiya both raised concerns about using AI only to speed things up, instead of making better software.
GitLab CEO Bill Staples pointed out that humans are starting to act more like supervisors for machines.
As AI tools become more common, people are wondering what programming jobs will look like going forward.