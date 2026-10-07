Soket AI launches LOOP harness to keep AI agents running
Technology
Soket AI just launched LOOP, an open-source harness that helps AI agents work continuously without breaks.
Soket AI was selected under the IndiaAI Mission to build frontier foundation models for India and the Global South.
LOOP is built in Rust and aims to boost how industries like cybersecurity and finance use AI.
LOOP accepts models by base URL
You can plug any AI model into LOOP just by adding its base URL (super simple). It manages sessions kind of like Git, so developers can branch off tasks but keep track of everything.
In tests, LOOP used way less RAM and CPU than Claude Code. Soket's CEO says, "A strong model cannot reach peak performance by itself," with features like sandboxing and multi-agent support on the way.
A desktop app is also in progress!