Spotify not working on your Samsung or Pixel? Here's why

Samsung and Google Pixel users are facing a major issue with the Spotify app. According to Android Police, the problem mainly occurs when the phone is connected to Wi-Fi. The app crashes or freezes randomly, making it nearly impossible to listen to music or podcasts. The issue doesn't affect all Android users but is widespread enough to be a cause for concern.

Ongoing investigation Spotify is aware of the issue Spotify has acknowledged the issue and confirmed that its team is looking into it. However, there's no timeline for a fix yet. In the meantime, users are trying various workarounds to get around this problem. Some have uninstalled and reinstalled the app, while others are using mobile data as a temporary solution if their plan allows.

Alternative fixes Workarounds for the problem Another possible solution to the issue could be disconnecting Wi-Fi-connected speakers. Some users have found that disconnecting these speakers and reconnecting their phone to Wi-Fi helps, although it doesn't always solve the problem. For those who want to continue using Spotify, downgrading to an older version of the app is another option. However, this isn't a permanent fix.