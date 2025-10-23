Spotify not working on your Samsung or Pixel? Here's why
What's the story
Samsung and Google Pixel users are facing a major issue with the Spotify app. According to Android Police, the problem mainly occurs when the phone is connected to Wi-Fi. The app crashes or freezes randomly, making it nearly impossible to listen to music or podcasts. The issue doesn't affect all Android users but is widespread enough to be a cause for concern.
Ongoing investigation
Spotify is aware of the issue
Spotify has acknowledged the issue and confirmed that its team is looking into it. However, there's no timeline for a fix yet. In the meantime, users are trying various workarounds to get around this problem. Some have uninstalled and reinstalled the app, while others are using mobile data as a temporary solution if their plan allows.
Alternative fixes
Workarounds for the problem
Another possible solution to the issue could be disconnecting Wi-Fi-connected speakers. Some users have found that disconnecting these speakers and reconnecting their phone to Wi-Fi helps, although it doesn't always solve the problem. For those who want to continue using Spotify, downgrading to an older version of the app is another option. However, this isn't a permanent fix.
Recurring issues
Similar issues have been reported before
This isn't the first time Android users have faced such glitches. Previously, some Pixel owners reported crashes right after playing a song. Now, Samsung and Pixel users are once again facing similar issues with Spotify. Until Spotify releases a fix, users may have to rely on mobile data or try older app versions as temporary solutions for their music streaming needs.