Only senior bureaucrats can order online content removal in India
Starting November 15, 2025, only senior government bureaucrats and high-ranking police officers can order the removal of online content in India.
This update comes after a legal face-off with Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) and aims to tighten who gets to make these big decisions across all websites and social media platforms.
Challenges and concerns
Earlier, even junior officials could demand takedowns, which sparked worries about free speech and overreach.
The new rules mean only experienced officials can issue these orders, which must now clearly state what law is being broken.
Orders also get a monthly review for accountability.
Still, some critics say it's tough for users to challenge takedowns—platforms have to act fast or risk penalties—so finding the right balance between internet safety and rights remains tricky in India's digital world.