Only senior bureaucrats can order online content removal in India

Challenges and concerns

Earlier, even junior officials could demand takedowns, which sparked worries about free speech and overreach.

The new rules mean only experienced officials can issue these orders, which must now clearly state what law is being broken.

Orders also get a monthly review for accountability.

Still, some critics say it's tough for users to challenge takedowns—platforms have to act fast or risk penalties—so finding the right balance between internet safety and rights remains tricky in India's digital world.