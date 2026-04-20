Sonos runs limited-time sale on refurbished Era 100 and 300

Anker Nano charger and more deals

There are some fun extras too: Anker's Nano Charger is down to $27.99 with a promo code for fast-charging Apple devices.

Amazon's throwing in a free $50 gift card if you buy the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G (128GB) starting at $449.99.

And for something creative, Lego's Retro Camera lets you build your own mini camera for just $15.99.