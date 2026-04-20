Sonos runs limited-time sale on refurbished Era 100 and 300
Technology
Sonos is running a limited-time sale on its refurbished Era 100 and Era 300 speakers until April 24.
The compact Era 100 drops to $134 (that's $85 off the new model), offering dual tweeters, a midwoofer, Bluetooth, and line-in support.
If you want bigger sound and Dolby Atmos, the Era 300 is now $329 after a hefty $150 discount.
Anker Nano charger and more deals
There are some fun extras too: Anker's Nano Charger is down to $27.99 with a promo code for fast-charging Apple devices.
Amazon's throwing in a free $50 gift card if you buy the Samsung Galaxy A37 5G (128GB) starting at $449.99.
And for something creative, Lego's Retro Camera lets you build your own mini camera for just $15.99.