Sonos's March Madness sale is now live: Check best deals
Sonos is running its March Madness sale from March 16-29, 2026, with discounts varying by product—roughly 20% to as much as 46% off and dollar savings that range from tens to several hundred dollars depending on the item and whether it's new, bundled, or refurbished at Sonos, Amazon, and Best Buy.
If you've been eyeing an audio upgrade, now's a great time to score some solid deals.
On-the-go audio options
The Sonos Ace headphones drop to $299 (from $399), offering active noise cancelation and up to 30 hours of battery life, perfect for long playlists or study sessions.
The Roam 2 portable speaker is now $139 (was $179), featuring waterproofing (IP67) and easy Bluetooth pairing for music on the go.
For more power, the Move 2 comes in at $399 (down from $499) with stereo sound and a hefty 24-hour battery.
Deals on home audio systems
Home setup looking for an upgrade? The Beam Gen 2 soundbar is down to $369 (from $499) with virtual Dolby Atmos for immersive streaming nights.
The Sub Mini subwoofer drops to $399 ($100 off), or you can bundle the Beam and Sub Mini together for $749, saving you nearly one-quarter off regular prices.