Sonos's March Madness sale is now live: Check best deals Technology Mar 18, 2026

Sonos is running its March Madness sale from March 16-29, 2026, with discounts varying by product—roughly 20% to as much as 46% off and dollar savings that range from tens to several hundred dollars depending on the item and whether it's new, bundled, or refurbished at Sonos, Amazon, and Best Buy.

If you've been eyeing an audio upgrade, now's a great time to score some solid deals.