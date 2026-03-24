Sonos's March Madness sale offers up to $249 off audio gear
Technology
Sonos is running a March Madness sale with up to $249 off some of its best audio gear, amid recent app improvements and new product launches.
The deals run until March 29, so if you've been eyeing an upgrade, now's the time.
Discounts on headphones and portable speakers
The Move 2 speaker is now $399 (down from $499) with a charging base, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, voice controls, and a solid 24-hour battery.
Roam 2 is $139 (was $179) and offers water resistance plus a 10-hour battery life.
Sonos Ace headphones are also discounted to $299 (from $399), while Beam Gen 2 and Sub Mini can be bundled for $749 instead of the usual $998.
Heads up: the new Play model isn't part of this sale.