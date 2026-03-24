Sonos's March Madness sale offers up to $249 off audio gear

Discounts on headphones and portable speakers

The Move 2 speaker is now $399 (down from $499) with a charging base, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, voice controls, and a solid 24-hour battery.

Roam 2 is $139 (was $179) and offers water resistance plus a 10-hour battery life.

Sonos Ace headphones are also discounted to $299 (from $399), while Beam Gen 2 and Sub Mini can be bundled for $749 instead of the usual $998.

Heads up: the new Play model isn't part of this sale.