Sony to stop selling its pet robot aibo in Japan
What's the story
Sony has announced the discontinuation of its popular robotic pet, aibo, in Japan. The move comes eight years after the launch of the latest ERS-1000 model, which quickly became a hit among consumers. The company said in a brief statement that it will stop selling the current model once existing stocks are exhausted.
Product evolution
Over 150,000 units sold since 1999
The ERS-1000 model of aibo, a one-foot-long hound with flapping ears and emotive eyes, was an instant hit when it was launched in 2018. It sold 20,000 units in just six months. The first iteration of aibo was launched in 1999, and since then, there have been several models ranging from angular metallic-silver bots to more cuddly, round-faced versions. Over 150,000 units have been sold so far.
Service continuity
Customers assured of continued support
Despite the discontinuation of sales, Sony has assured customers that it will continue to provide services such as tech support, replacement parts, and subscriptions to online cloud plans. These services are meant for storing the memories of their robotic pets. However, the company hasn't yet revealed any details about a possible new generation of aibo or its sales in other countries like the US, where it sells for over $3,000.
User feedback
Fans react to aibo's discontinuation
The news of aibo's discontinuation has left many fans in Japan shocked and disappointed. One user, Yachi, said they were "in a daze ever since I saw the announcement" and are now being careful not to overthink it. Another user, Ando, questioned if this was the end for aibo as it didn't even make it to "the golden age of physical AI."