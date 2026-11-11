Sony is shutting down PlayStation Plus app for PC
What's the story
Sony has announced plans to retire the PlayStation Plus app for PC on December 10. The company will directly inform users about the shutdown. The app was designed to let PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers stream select games on their PCs. However, according to Sony, only a small number of users (less than 0.4%) have been taking advantage of this feature.
User experience
'Making this change allows us to focus on enhancing experiences'
Sony has said that the decision to shut down the app is aimed at improving user experience.
The company said, "With a very small number of eligible PlayStation Plus Premium members (less than 0.4%) using the PlayStation Plus app on PC, making this change allows us to focus on enhancing high-quality experiences that more of our members want to use."
Streaming alternatives
PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will still be able to stream
Despite the shutdown of the PC app, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will still be able to stream games on their consoles or via the PlayStation Portal.
The decision to discontinue the PC app comes after earlier reports this year indicated that Sony is scaling back its PC strategy and no longer intends to port PlayStation exclusives for computers.