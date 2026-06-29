Sony launches BRAVIA 9II, 7II with True RGB in India

BRAVIA models offer Dolby Vision Atmos

Both models support Dolby Vision and Atmos for that cinema vibe at home, plus an AI-powered XR processor that tweaks picture quality in real time.

The BRAVIA 9II comes in massive 75-inch and 85-inch options (starting at ₹5,39,990), while the more flexible BRAVIA 7II offers four sizes from 55 to 85-inch (starting at ₹2,21,990).

You can grab them online or at major electronics stores across India.