Sony launches BRAVIA 9II, 7II with True RGB in India
Technology
Sony just launched its high-end BRAVIA 9II and 7II TVs in India, packing advanced True RGB display tech for richer colors, brighter screens, and less blooming.
Thanks to the RGB Backlight Master Drive Pro, these TVs can control red, green, and blue LEDs separately, so movie nights are about to look a lot better.
BRAVIA models offer Dolby Vision Atmos
Both models support Dolby Vision and Atmos for that cinema vibe at home, plus an AI-powered XR processor that tweaks picture quality in real time.
The BRAVIA 9II comes in massive 75-inch and 85-inch options (starting at ₹5,39,990), while the more flexible BRAVIA 7II offers four sizes from 55 to 85-inch (starting at ₹2,21,990).
You can grab them online or at major electronics stores across India.