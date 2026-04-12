Sony launches the Playerbase featuring fans in 'Gran Turismo 7'
Technology
Ever wanted to see yourself in a PlayStation game?
Sony Interactive Entertainment just launched The Playerbase, starting with "Gran Turismo 7," where fans can apply to have their look scanned and added as a limited in-game portrait/showcase appearance.
The program is open now in regions like the Americas, Europe, Asia, South Africa, and Australia.
Apply to the Playerbase online
To join in, share your PlayStation gaming story online.
If you're picked, you'll chat with the team about your gaming background, and one finalist will be invited to Los Angeles for scanning and collaboration work and help design a custom logo and car livery that will live on inside "Gran Turismo 7."
Sony says more games will join The Playerbase in the future, so keep an eye out!