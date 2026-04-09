Sony launches 'The Playerbase' to feature PlayStation fans in 'GT7'

Winner scanned into 'GT7' designs livery

After applying, shortlisted fans will join a video chat to talk about their PlayStation and GT7 experiences.

Sony's looking for genuine passion and great stories.

The winner gets scanned into GT7 as an in-game character portrait for a limited time and will even help design a custom Fantasy Logo and a one-of-a-kind vehicle livery that will be added permanently to the Showcase menu.