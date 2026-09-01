Sony Music and Warner Music sue Anthropic over Claude training
The music publishing divisions of Sony Music and Warner Music have filed a lawsuit against Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, claiming it used copyrighted song lyrics and sheet music without permission.
Big names like The Beatles, Taylor Swift, and Michael Jackson are mentioned as artists whose work was allegedly fed into Claude's training.
Publishers seek $150,000 per violation
The lawsuit says Claude can spit out copyrighted lyrics almost exactly like the real thing and even create new ones that compete with licensed music.
Publishers are seeking up to $150,000 for each copyright violation and want Anthropic blocked from using their songs in AI training.
Anthropic is pushing back, saying their use falls under "fair use," but this case could shape how AI companies handle copyrighted content going forward.