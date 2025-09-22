Sony's PS5 is now cheaper in India: Check new prices

Sony has announced a special discount on its PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles in India. The offer, which is valid until October 19, 2025, applies to both the digital and disk versions of the PS5. The move comes as part of a festive season promotion to entice buyers, who may have been waiting for a price drop after the recent price hike for the device in India.

Discounts New prices of PS5 consoles As part of the festive season offer, Sony is offering a discount of ₹5,000 on both versions of the PS5 console. The new prices are as follows: the disk edition now costs ₹49,990 instead of its previous price tag of ₹54,990. Meanwhile, the digital edition's price has been reduced from ₹49,990 to a more affordable ₹44,990.

Purchase options Where to buy the PS5 series? The special discount offer from Sony is available on both online as well as offline platforms. You can avail this deal at physical stores such as the Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Croma. This wide availability makes it easier for potential buyers to take advantage of the festive season offer.