Sony raises PlayStation Plus subscription prices in India starting July Technology May 21, 2026

Sony just bumped up PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) subscription prices in India.

If you're signing up now, the Essential plan starts at ₹649/month (up from ₹499).

Existing members got an email on May 21, 2026; your new rates kick in from your next payment date on or after July 19.

The updated prices are already live on the PlayStation site.