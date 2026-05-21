Sony raises PlayStation Plus subscription prices in India starting July
Technology
Sony just bumped up PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) subscription prices in India.
If you're signing up now, the Essential plan starts at ₹649/month (up from ₹499).
Existing members got an email on May 21, 2026; your new rates kick in from your next payment date on or after July 19.
The updated prices are already live on the PlayStation site.
Breakdown of new PlayStation Plus prices
Here's the breakdown: Essential is now ₹649/month, ₹1,559/3 months, or ₹5,139/year.
Extra costs ₹979/month and ₹8,709/year.
Deluxe starts at ₹1,109/month with similar hikes for longer terms.
Sony says this price jump helps it deliver high-quality games and benefits.