Sony revives '90s trend with transparent PS5 controllers and covers
What's the story
Sony is bringing back a popular '90s trend with its new Prism Collection. The range includes DualSense controllers and matching PS5 covers in three vibrant colors: Flare Orange, Emerald Green, and Graphite Gray. Pre-orders for this unique collection will begin on November 10, ahead of the full launch scheduled for next year.
Design inspiration
How much will the Prism collection cost?
The Prism Collection DualSense controllers will be available globally at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $84.99. The matching PS5 console covers will cost $74.99 each.
The new transparent designs were revealed in a PlayStation blog post, where the design team expressed their excitement about bringing a transparent look to PS5.
"We wanted to bring back the iconic see-through trend of the late '90s in a fresh, modern way that complements the PS5's industrial design," said PlayStation designer Leo Cardoso.
Design details
Designers explain the choice of colors for the collection
The transparent casing of the Prism Collection offers a "closer look at the design and craftsmanship behind our DualSense controllers and PlayStation 5 consoles."
Fellow designer Satoshi Aoyagi elaborated on the three colors chosen for this transparent mold.
He described them as "a vibrant orange that subtly takes on a rosy hue where the transparent material overlaps, a deep hunter green that gains depth through its transparency, and a cool-toned storm gray."
Availability
Availability and pre-order details
The full Prism Collection will be available for pre-order from PlayStation Direct and select retailers starting November 10. The official release is scheduled for February 4, 2027.
Sony has launched several DualSense color variants during the PS5 generation, along with limited-edition controllers tied to specific game releases such as Astro Bot and Death Stranding.