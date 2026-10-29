Sony revives '90s trend with transparent PS5 controllers and covers

The Prism Collection DualSense controllers will be available globally at a recommended retail price (RRP) of $84.99. The matching PS5 console covers will cost $74.99 each.

The new transparent designs were revealed in a PlayStation blog post, where the design team expressed their excitement about bringing a transparent look to PS5.

"We wanted to bring back the iconic see-through trend of the late '90s in a fresh, modern way that complements the PS5's industrial design," said PlayStation designer Leo Cardoso.