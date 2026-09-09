Sony revives WH-1000XM4 6 years later with key upgrades
What's the story
Sony has launched a new version of its popular WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, dubbed the WH-1000XM4C. The new model comes at a price tag of $299, which is $50 less than the original model that debuted six years ago. Despite sharing the same design as its predecessor, the WH-1000XM4C packs some significant upgrades under the hood.
Sound upgrades
The headphones feature an improved equalizer
The most notable upgrade in the WH-1000XM4C is its new sound tuning.
The headphones also come with an improved equalizer, now offering 10 bands instead of the five-band EQ on the last generation.
This enhancement was particularly noticeable during testing with Sony's recently announced $70 WH-CH530 model.
Performance details
Battery life takes a slight hit
The WH-1000XM4C retains the same active noise cancellation (ANC) as its predecessor, featuring a four-mic array and Sony's Q1 noise-canceling chip.
However, it does come with a slightly lower battery life of 27 hours with ANC on. That's three hours less than what the first-gen model offered.
Despite this minor reduction in battery performance, the WH-1000XM4C still promises an impressive listening experience overall.
The WH-1000XM4C headphones are now available for pre-order, with shipments expected to start by September-end.