Sony to bring the ColleXion headphones to Europe May 19
Technology
Sony is gearing up to launch The ColleXion, a new set of premium headphones that could sit above their current flagship, the WH-1000XM6.
According to leaks, these high-end cans are expected to arrive on May 19 in Europe and probably other markets too.
The ColleXion priced around ₹68,500
With a price tag around ₹68,500 (even pricier than Apple's AirPods Max), The ColleXion will reportedly come in sleek black and support both wired and wireless listening.
Expect top-tier audio features like SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 codecs.
Plus, Sony might also drop a fresh Sandstone color for the WH-1000XM6; no price hike there, giving fans more style options in the premium audio game.