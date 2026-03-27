Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds see 1st discount to $298 at Amazon
Technology
Sony's WF-1000XM6 wireless earbuds, famous for top-notch noise cancelation, are finally on sale for the first time.
During Amazon's Big Spring Sale (March 25-31), the price drops from $329 to $298.
If you've been eyeing these, now's a good time, since similar deals are popping up at Best Buy and Sony too.
This might be the only major price drop until Prime Day in July.
Sony WF-1000XM6 features 360 Reality Audio
The WF-1000XM6s pack some serious audio tech, like the Integrated Processor V2 and 360 Reality Audio for immersive sound.
You can tweak the EQ to match your vibe, and with the charging case you get up to 24 hours of battery life.
They also support Qi2 wireless charging, making them pretty convenient if you're always on the move.