Sony WF-1000XM6 earbuds see 1st discount to $298 at Amazon Technology Mar 27, 2026

Sony's WF-1000XM6 wireless earbuds, famous for top-notch noise cancelation, are finally on sale for the first time.

During Amazon's Big Spring Sale (March 25-31), the price drops from $329 to $298.

If you've been eyeing these, now's a good time, since similar deals are popping up at Best Buy and Sony too.

This might be the only major price drop until Prime Day in July.