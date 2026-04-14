Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones discounted to $248 on Amazon from $400
Technology
Sony's popular WH-1000XM5 headphones are now down to $248 on Amazon, dropping from their usual $400 price tag.
That's a hefty 38% off, making these high-end headphones way more budget-friendly, especially compared to Apple's pricey AirPods Max.
WH-1000XM5 noise cancelation and fast charging
The XM5s are loved for their top-notch noise cancelation, using 2 processors and 8 microphones to keep distractions out, perfect for travel or study sessions.
You also get up to 30 hours of battery life and a super quick charge: 3 hours of listening from just 3 minutes plugged in.
Plus, all four colors (black, midnight blue, smoky pink, and silver) are included in the sale, so you don't have to compromise on style.