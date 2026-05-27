Sony WH-1000XM6 at $398 on Amazon before Prime Day 2026
Technology
Sony's top-tier WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones are now at an all-time low on Amazon: $398, down from $459.99.
With Prime Day 2026 around the corner, it's a solid chance to grab these high-end headphones for less.
Active noise cancelation with 30mm drivers
The WH-1000XM6 packs impressive features: strong active noise cancelation, crisp sound with 30mm drivers, and EQ settings you can tweak to your taste.
You also get up to 30 hours of battery life and super-fast USB-C charging: 3 hours of play from just 3 minutes plugged in.
Even with this discount, they're still a go-to pick if you care about top-notch audio and tech.