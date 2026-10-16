Sony WH-1000XM6 down $130 to $328 at B&H Photo today
Technology
The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones are on sale for just $328 at B&H Photo, but only for today (October 15, 2026).
That's $130 off the usual price, better than recent Amazon's sales.
If you've been eyeing premium noise-canceling headphones, this is one of the best prices we've seen.
New chip, upgraded drivers, 30-hour battery
These headphones pack a new chip for even better noise cancelation and sound quality, plus upgraded drivers for crisp vocals and deep bass.
You can connect to two devices at once with multipoint Bluetooth, and the foldable design makes them easy to carry around.
With up to 30 hours of battery life, removable earcups for easy cleaning, and a comfy wide headband, they're built for all-day listening.