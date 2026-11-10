Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones now $378 on Amazon before Black Friday
Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones just got a hefty $82 discount ahead of Black Friday, dropping from $460 to $378 on Amazon.
The deal covers all colors (Black, Midnight Blue, Olive Gray, Sand Pink, Sandstone, and Silver) and you don't need Prime for free shipping.
If you've been eyeing these for a while, now's a pretty great time.
QN3 noise cancelation and 6-mic AI
The WH-1000XM6 packs top-notch noise cancelation with its HD noise-canceling processor QN3 and six-mic AI tech that keeps your calls clear even in noisy places.
There's also an Auto Ambient Sound mode so you can stay aware of what's happening around you while listening to music.
Add in 30-hour battery life and super quick charging (3 minutes gets you 3 hours of play), and they're ready for travel or long study sessions without missing a beat.