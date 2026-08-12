Sony will launch PS5 'Marvel's Wolverine' collection September 15, 2026

The standout Battle Yellow bundle rocks black-and-yellow design with signature claw marks.

You can also grab separate covers for standard PS5 and PS5 Pro models, or go for the metallic Adamantium-themed Pro covers inspired by Wolverine's claws.

Prices start at $649.99 for the bundle in the US (with similar pricing in the UK and Europe), while covers begin at $74.99 and controllers at $84.99 each.

Heads up: these are limited-edition items, so they won't stick around long!