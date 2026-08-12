Sony will launch PS5 'Marvel's Wolverine' collection September 15, 2026
Sony is rolling out a special PlayStation 5 collection to celebrate Marvel's Wolverine, hitting shelves September 15, 2026.
The lineup includes a PS5 Digital Edition bundle, Wolverine-themed console covers, and matching DualSense controllers.
Pre-orders kick off August 19, and everything launches alongside the game.
Bundle $649.99 covers $74.99 controllers $84.99
The standout Battle Yellow bundle rocks black-and-yellow design with signature claw marks.
You can also grab separate covers for standard PS5 and PS5 Pro models, or go for the metallic Adamantium-themed Pro covers inspired by Wolverine's claws.
Prices start at $649.99 for the bundle in the US (with similar pricing in the UK and Europe), while covers begin at $74.99 and controllers at $84.99 each.
Heads up: these are limited-edition items, so they won't stick around long!