Sony Xperia Ace 2's case renders and specifications leaked

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 18, 2021, 12:01 am

Sony seems to be working on a new Xperia Ace 2 model. The handset has been spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing its key specifications and design. The device will come with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and a waterdrop notch. Separately, case renders of the Xperia Ace 2 have been leaked, revealing a dual rear camera unit and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Design and display

It will bear a 5.5-inch HD+ screen

According to the latest renders, the Sony Xperia Ace 2 is expected to feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a dedicated camera button. On the rear, it will pack a vertically-stacked dual camera unit and an LED flash. The handset will reportedly sport a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1496 pixels) IPS LCD screen.

Information

An 8MP selfie camera is expected

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 will likely come with a dual rear camera setup, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies and video calls, it may offer an 8MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

It will draw power from a MediaTek Helio P35 processor

The Sony Xperia Ace 2 will draw power from a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and is speculated to pack a 2,700mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Sony Xperia Ace 2: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Sony Xperia Ace 2 will be announced at the time of its launch. However, considering the leaked specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 15,000.