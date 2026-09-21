Sora API shuts down September 24: What users should do
What's the story
OpenAI has announced the impending shutdown of its Sora API on September 24, 2026. The consumer website and apps were already discontinued earlier this year on April 26. The company confirmed these dates in its official discontinuation notice. Users are advised to back up their Sora files and migrate any remaining integrations before the deadline.
Backup steps
How to export your data
To ensure a smooth transition, users can export content they created in Sora by going to sora.chatgpt.com/sunset and clicking on Export.Users should also backup production ingredients such as prompts, reference images, original footage, audio project files, and settings. These can be used when moving to a different video generator.
Preservation tips
OpenAI will permanently delete all data
As per OpenAI's blog post, after Sora "is discontinued, and after the period of time of any final export window passes (if we are able to offer one), we will permanently delete any data associated with your use of Sora."
Any purchased Sora credits can still be used for Codex.