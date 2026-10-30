South Korea to criminally charge students cheating with smart glasses
What's the story
South Korea has announced plans to file criminal complaints against students caught cheating on the national university entrance exam with smart glasses. The move comes after three students were found wearing or carrying these devices during essay exams at universities in Seoul. Lee Joon-hyuk, an official from the education ministry, told AFP that they will seek criminal charges against such cases in the future.
Increased penalties
New penalties for students caught cheating
Under the new plans, students caught cheating with smart glasses will be barred from retaking the exam for three years.
This is a significant increase from the current penalty of one year.
However, Lee said that these new rules are unlikely to apply to next month's college entrance tests due to time constraints in amending the law before then.
New measures
Education Ministry's new measures to prevent cheating
The Education Ministry has also announced new measures to prevent cheating with smart glasses.
These include assigning a "designated staff member" at each exam center to spot suspicious eyewear.
The move comes amid growing concerns over the use of these devices for cheating in exams and filming people without their consent.
Exam significance
More about the exam
The "Suneung," South Korea's notoriously difficult university entrance exam, is critical for admission to top universities.
It is widely seen as a ticket to economic security and even a good marriage.
On the day of the test, a nationwide flight ban is imposed for 35 minutes during the English listening section, except in emergencies.