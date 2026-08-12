South Korea is targeting Moon landing by 2030
What's the story
South Korea has unveiled an ambitious technology strategy, the "Seven Major SEED" initiative. The plan, revealed by President Lee Jae Myung at a Blue House meeting, focuses on seven key projects. These include nuclear energy, quantum computing, space exploration, and biotechnology. The country's goal is to establish new growth engines beyond semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI).
Strategic goals
Major targets of the initiative
The "Seven Major SEED" initiative has some major targets.
These include the commercial deployment of indigenous small modular reactors by 2035, a Moon landing by 2030, and the development of a domestic 100-qubit quantum computer by 2029.
The plan also includes plans to commercialize brain-computer interface products by 2035.
Diverse sectors
Sectors covered under the initiative
The "Seven Major SEED" initiative covers a wide range of sectors.
These include small modular reactors, fusion energy, next-generation renewable energy, quantum technology, space and aviation, advanced biotechnology, as well as critical minerals and materials supply chains.
The strategy is part of South Korea's efforts to prepare for slower long-term economic growth.
Response
Response to global technology race
The initiative is a strategic response to the growing global competition in emerging technologies.
Governments around the world are increasingly viewing these technologies as key to economic competitiveness and national security.
Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon emphasized this point, saying, "We will help these seeds grow and build a South Korea that no one can rival in 10 or 20 years."