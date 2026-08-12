South Korea launches 'Seven Major SEED' moon and quantum plan
South Korea just rolled out its "Seven Major SEED" plan, aiming to level up in tech and innovation.
Launched at a Blue House meeting chaired by President Lee Jae Myung, the country is shooting for a moon landing by 2030 and wants to build its own 100-qubit quantum computer by 2029.
Initiative covers 7 technology areas
The initiative covers seven areas: fusion energy, renewable power, quantum tech, space and aviation, advanced biotech, small modular reactors, and securing key minerals.
There are some bold goals here: commercial deployment of indigenous small modular reactors and commercialisation of brain-computer interface products by 2035.
Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon summed it up well: "We will help these seeds grow," hoping South Korea stands out globally in the next decade or two.