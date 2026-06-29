South Korea, Samsung and SK Group invest in semiconductors, AI
Big news from South Korea: the government, Samsung, and SK Group are teaming up to invest heavily in tech.
The focus? next-generation semiconductors, AI hardware, and massive data centers, basically all the stuff powering future gadgets and smart services.
It's all about making sure South Korea stays ahead in global tech.
Samsung aims ₩2,450 trillion by 2040
Samsung is pouring huge sums into new chip factories and memory plants across the country, aiming for 2,450 trillion won invested at home by 2040.
SK Group isn't far behind: it's betting big on both chips and AI data centers.
Plus, SK Hynix wants its new fabrication plant ready early, while GS Group and Naver are building giant AI data centers too.
South Korea targets AI robotics 2030
The government wants to make South Korea a leader in AI robotics by 2030: think humanoid robots rolling out as soon as 2028 and thousands of specialists trained up over the next five years.
This mega-investment is set to push Korean tech even further onto the world stage.