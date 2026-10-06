South Korea to invest $3.5 billion in national AI model
South Korea is putting $3.5 billion into building its own advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model starting in March 2027, seeking to compete in the race to build cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
The project will get funding from both the government and private-sector funding, as part of a push to make South Korea a serious player in artificial intelligence.
Ministry to pick AI lead competitively
The Ministry of Science and ICT will pick the lead developer through a competitive process after budget approval, with results potentially chosen as early as February.
What's cool is they want startups, universities, and researchers, specifically various entities including single companies, consortiums or special-purpose vehicles, to team up and help shape this program.
The goal: concentrate computing chips, data and talent on the project to boost South Korea's spot on the world AI map.