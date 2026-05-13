South Korean POSTECH designs neckband converting silent mouthing into speech Technology May 13, 2026

Scientists at POSTECH in South Korea have designed a smart neckband that turns silent mouth movements into actual speech.

It picks up tiny muscle and skin shifts on your neck as you mouth words, then uses AI to recreate your voice, even if you don't say anything out loud.

Training takes less than 10 minutes, and it nailed an 85.8% accuracy rate with a test vocabulary of 26 words.