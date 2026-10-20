Southampton AI project decodes 461 years of British shipping history

The AI didn't just track major goods Britons traded like coal and ale; it also uncovered quirky items like Chinese children's toys making their way into England.

The research highlights that around 80% of England's trade in the late 1600s was with Europe.

Plus, it rediscovered lost trading hubs such as Ravenspurn (now vanished due to coastal erosion), and mapped out the development of England's trade routes and global impact over two centuries in detail for the first time, making all these discoveries easy to explore through an interactive map.