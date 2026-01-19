Space travel alters viruses' evolution , study on ISS reveals

Space tweaks how infections work—and could help fight superbugs

In microgravity, viruses took longer to infect bacteria at first but eventually adapted with new mutations that made them better at latching onto their targets—including uropathogenic E. coli that were resistant to wild-type T7.

These space-evolved viruses even managed to infect strains regular phages couldn't touch, hinting at future ways to tackle antibiotic-resistant infections here on Earth.