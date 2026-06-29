Space Zone India self-funded India's 1st reusable hybrid rocket Technology Jun 29, 2026

Space Zone India (SZI), a Chennai-based startup, just made history by creating India's first reusable hybrid rocket, all without outside funding.

Founded in 2018 by Anand Megalingam, SZI has poured its own earnings into R&D and pulled off big milestones like AKSLV and RHUMI-1.

Their rockets are designed to be more affordable and easier to operate than traditional ones, thanks to their homegrown testing setup.