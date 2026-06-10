SpaceX aims to test orbital AI computers by late 2027 Technology Jun 10, 2026

SpaceX is speeding up its plans to test artificial intelligence (AI) computers in space, aiming for late 2027 instead of the as early as 2028 deployment timeline.

The idea? Launch data centers into orbit, powered by Starlink tech, with SpaceX having requested permission from regulators for up to 1 million satellites.

If all goes well, this could change how we use AI and the internet, literally from space.