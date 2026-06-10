SpaceX aims to test orbital AI computers by late 2027
SpaceX is speeding up its plans to test artificial intelligence (AI) computers in space, aiming for late 2027 instead of the as early as 2028 deployment timeline.
The idea? Launch data centers into orbit, powered by Starlink tech, with SpaceX having requested permission from regulators for up to 1 million satellites.
If all goes well, this could change how we use AI and the internet, literally from space.
SpaceX to list as SPCX Friday
SpaceX is also about to go public on Friday under the ticker SPCX, hoping to raise $75 billion at a $1.75 trillion valuation (shares start at $135).
These big AI plans depend on its Starship rocket, which still has some delays, but leadership says orbital AI is key for SpaceX's future.
As President Gwynne Shotwell and CFO Bret Johnsen told investors, this move could set SpaceX apart as the only company with a real shot at scalable space-based AI computing.