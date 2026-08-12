SpaceX and Cursor unveil Grok bot for Mac and iPhone
Technology
SpaceX and Cursor just teamed up to drop Grok Bot, a smart AI assistant that takes care of everyday tasks on your Mac or iPhone.
Think organizing emails, juggling different apps, and handling workflows: Grok Bot does it all in the background and only asks you for approval when it really needs to.
Grok bot supports Windows and Linux
You can chat with Grok Bot like you would with a friend: it remembers your past conversations and learns what you like, so it gets better at helping you over time.
The beta is out now for subscribers on SuperGrok Heavy, Cursor Ultra, and Teams Premium plans, and it's not just for Apple users anymore: it works on Windows and Linux desktops too.