Starlink can now use customer data for AI training

SpaceX has updated the Global Privacy Policy for its satellite internet service, Starlink. The new version, effective January 15, allows user data to be used for training machine learning or artificial intelligence (AI) models. It also permits sharing of this data with third-party collaborators and service providers unless users opt out. This change comes ahead of SpaceX's planned IPO later this year and potential merger talks with xAI.

Data usage What data does Starlink collect? Starlink collects a wide range of user data, including location, credit card and contact information, as well as IP addresses. The service also collects communication data such as audio-visual information, shared file content and inferences from other personal information. However, the new privacy policy does not specify what kind of data would be used for AI training purposes.

Privacy concerns Privacy advocates concerned about potential misuse The move to use personal data for AI training has raised concerns among privacy advocates and consumer rights groups. They argue that this practice could lead to increased surveillance and new avenues for misuse. Anupam Chander, a technology law professor at Georgetown University, said the change would "certainly raise my eyebrow" if he were a Starlink user.

